Will it have these features? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch. In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

This time, the information comes to us after learning that Far Cry 7 would be one of its launch games and another from Capcom would be on the way. It was also recently stated that it would have an unexpected feature and a non-backwards compatible model. Now we have a new rumor / leak about the console.

In a new episode of his podcast, Nate the Hatehost NateDrake and well-known leaker, shared an interesting rumor. It is suggested that the successor to the Nintendo Switch will have DLSS 3.5 support and advanced image enhancement technology Ray Reconstruction de NVIDIA. These are the keys to the alleged leak:

Possible support for DLSS 3.5 and NVIDIA’s Ray Reconstruction DLSS 3.5 improves image quality on GeForce RTX GPU Ray Reconstruction optimizes titles with ray tracing Could make Nintendo hardware advanced in the medium term It is not expected to have NVIDIA’s Frame Generation Shared information on NateDrake’s podcast

Features of Nintendo Switch 2 that would place it above PS5 or Xbox Series

These characteristics point to a possible technological advance on Nintendo’s next console, which could provide sharper graphics and an improved gaming experience that would put it above current-generation consoles. However, it is important to remember that this information is a rumor and has not yet been officially confirmed by Nintendo or NVIDIA.

Regarding previous rumors of the Switch successor console, VGC offered more details on the date, handheld mode, cartridges, and more. Then the president of Nintendo spoke about it.

We also had a rumor that it would be shown at Gamescom and it was later confirmed that it had been shown there but behind closed doors. Finally, we received another rumor that pointed to backward compatibility, camera and more and another one about a Breath of the Wild demo and another that equated it to the graphics of PS5 and Xbox One.

