Did you expect it to be backward compatible? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch. In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

This time, the information comes to us after learning that Far Cry 7 would be one of its launch games and another from Capcom would be on the way. It was also recently claimed to have an unexpected feature, and now according to Xbox Era’s Shpeshal Nick, his sources suggest that Nintendo is planning to release a Nintendo Switch 2 without cartridge slot and without backward compatibility with the games of the original Nintendo Switch.

Of the Nintendo Switch 2 models

This would imply two models: one with a backwards compatible cartridge slot and the other completely digital. Please note that this information is based on a rumor and has not been confirmed by Nintendo.

Regarding previous rumors of the Switch successor console, VGC offered more details on the date, handheld mode, cartridges, and more. Then the president of Nintendo spoke about it.

We also had a rumor that it would be shown at Gamescom and it was later confirmed that it had been shown there but behind closed doors. Finally, we received another rumor that pointed to backward compatibility, camera and more and another one about a Breath of the Wild demo and another that equated it to the graphics of PS5 and Xbox One.

What did you think of the information? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can take a look at what we would consider essential in a Nintendo Switch 2. Don’t miss it!

