If rumors over the last few weeks are to be believed, Nintendo Switch 2 it is intended to represent a significant upgrade over the technical capabilities of its predecessor. Nintendo reportedly presented behind-closed-doors technology demos to developers in August, following which it was reported that, thanks to the use of DLSS, the console will be able to Play games at 4K/60 FPS with ray tracing support.

Given that the Switch 2 supposedly touts these capabilities, you might think that, unlike Nintendo’s consoles for a decade and a half now, the Switch’s successor will see many more simultaneous multiplatform releases. And apparently, this will indeed be the case. This according to the eminent insider Tom Henderson who recently on Twitter, in addition to expressing his enthusiasm for the Switch 2 technology, stated that in the next 12-18 months, we will see “a lot” of announcements for multiplatform games which will receive the simultaneous launch of Switch 2 along with versions for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. According to rumors, Nintendo is aiming for a release in the second half of 2024, which presumably means we’ll start getting official information about it in the coming months. As for what some of these major multiplatform titles might be, recent leaks have provided some potential clues, mentioning games like Far Cry 7 and Monster Hunter 6.

Continue to follow us for more information.