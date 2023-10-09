Leaks and rumors about Nintendo’s next-gen console have been plentiful in recent weeks, and it looks like more potential details about the console have now emerged, courtesy of the leaker SoldierDeltawho previously leaked details about Team Ninja’s upcoming open-world action RPG, Rise of the Ronin via your colleague’s Discord server leaker The Snitch. We remind you that for Nintendo Switch 2, technology demos were presented behind closed doors to developers in August, during gamescom 2023, following which it was reported that thanks to the use of DLSS the console will be able to Play games at 4K/60 FPS with ray tracing support. Furthermore, many multiplatform titles are planned for the new Nintendo console and it is also thought that Monster Hunter 6 will debut on Nintendo Switch 2.

According to SoldierDelta, via Reddit and Wccftech, Nintendo Switch 2 will be launched with two models available as an option.One will be a standard edition, which will retail for $449, while the other will be a completely digital model and will retail for a lower price of $399. The leaker also claims that Nintendo is currently targeting to a release date of September 24th next yearwhich would align with previous reports that the console it expected a launch in the second half of 2024. That said, the leaker also claims that Nintendo also has a launch scheduled for November 3rd as a backup, in case the September launch doesn’t go as planned. Of course, as is the case with any leak of this nature (especially one related to Nintendo), it’s best to take it with a grain of salt for now. However, if Nintendo is indeed preparing to launch the Switch’s successor within the next 12 months or so, it presumably won’t be long before official details start to emerge.

