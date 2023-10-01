For decades, Nintendo has been giving us authentic masterpieces and jewels that have marked an entire era. Many young people and veterans are those who have grown up and continue to do so, with a Nintendo console under their arm and the desire to enjoy the best games of the moment. This pattern that has been repeated at Nintendo for 38 yearscould confirm something for us.

And this confirmation would be closely related to what would be the launch title that we would see on Nintendo Switch 2. Obviously what we are going to talk about next is a theory supported by Nintendo’s history for decades. This is the launch history of different Nintendo consoles to date:

NES – Super Mario Bros.

SNES – Super Mario World

Nintendo 64 – Super Mario 64

GameCube – Luigi’s Mansion

Wii – The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Wii U – New Super Mario Bros. U

Nintendo Switch – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

So if we follow this pattern that has been repeated for decades, it is most likely that Nintendo Switch 2 will come with a game of either of the two sagas under the arm. Something that would not be strange at all, in fact the strange thing would be if it were the other way around. What do you think about it?