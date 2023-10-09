Nintendo Switch 2 aims to arrive in 2024, but the first estimated date for the launch of the new console could take it until the end of the year.

Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the great tidal waves in which the video game sector is currently immersed. The next big N console keeps offering assumptions information and rumors, like the one that states that it will arrive with two different models on the market, something that would have been revealed along with its prices. Another of the big pending issues is the release date on which the new console will arrive, something that the 2024 Pokémon project could have already anticipated. However, a new source may have given the exact date on which Nintendo Switch 2 would be available.

The information has been shared by a new leaker, SoldierDelta, via Discord. The user has been in charge of revealing the two supposed models of Nintendo Switch 2 along with their price, so the information would go together. In this way, as he points out, Nintendo would already have a date on the calendar for the official launch of its next console, so the Japanese company’s plans would include kicking off the new generation next September 24, 2024much later than one might initially expect.

In addition, it also highlights that, internally, the big N would have marked another date in case any problem arises and its initial launch would have to be delayed. This second date would be November 3, 2024, so it seems clear that the console will be ready in the final stages of the year, between the months of September and November. For the moment, it will be necessary to take it as a rumor until Kyoto makes a statement on the matter.

Nintendo Switch will have first party game support until March 2025, at least

In relation to the leap to the next generation, Nintendo has revealed that the current model will continue to be very much alive during the coming months and will even be important until 2025. This was highlighted by its president, Shuntaro Furukawa, ensuring that “We continue to work on Nintendo Switch software for the fiscal year ending in March 2025. We will maintain momentum to expand the Switch business”said the manager.

Therefore, if this information is fulfilled, Nintendo Switch 2 would coexist with its predecessor for a minimum of six monthsreceiving games simultaneously.

