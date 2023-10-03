The information about Nintendo Switch 2 does not stop and the latest one states that the next big N console will include interesting NVIDIA technology.

Join the conversation

Nintendo Switch 2 is being one of the great protagonists of this second half of 2023 without even having officially introduced himself. At the moment, from Kyoto they seem not to want to know anything about the next generation, focusing all their efforts on close the catalog of the current model in the best possible way. However, that does not silence the rumors that the Switch 2 would have a large catalog of video games or that its power would be similar to the ASUS laptop, ROG Ally. Now, however, it may have become known one of its most impressive functions that had remained hidden.

As has been rumored for weeks, The architecture of Nintendo Switch 2 may be one of the differentiating elements of the console to greatly surpass its predecessor and get closer to what the competing systems offer: PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In this way, everything indicates that The main chip of the new big N machine will be the Tegra T239 from NVIDIA, which would be hiding a very interesting function that would represent a true revolution for the system. We talk about the OFA, a special hardware that allows analyzing consecutive frames to improve the results of the solutions offered by the NVIDIA DLSS technologyas the Nintendúo colleagues explain.

In this way, the characteristic would allow Nintendo Switch 2 to significantly improve the resolutions of its gamessomething that could have impressive long-term continuity, since future NVIDIA updates for this technology could be implemented on the console to allow constantly improve your performance. Something that would be impressive to give it that differentiating element and allow don’t become obsolete throughout the generation, just as has happened with the current model.

Nintendo Switch 2 aims for its presentation in March 2024

With all the hype around Nintendo Switch 2, it’s inevitable that the big question will arise. When will official information about the next Nintendo console be known? Although the brand aims to spring 2024 To talk about new hardware, there is an insider who assures that it will be better than Let’s mark the month of March on the calendarso everything indicates that it will be time to learn everything about the new console.

What seems clear is that Nintendo would be betting on give Nintendo Switch 2 a really powerful startsince two of its launch titles could be a new 3D Mario and the new installment starring Donkey Kong, among others.

Join the conversation