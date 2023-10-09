Although the successor to the Nintendo Switch is still a mystery, some studios have already confirmed that they are developing titles for the console. There is more information about it, as 2 reputable insiders revealed the supposed projects that Capcom and SEGA are planning for the new hardware.

Big studios expected to support Switch 2

Find out: Nintendo Switch 2: supposed price, release date and console models filtered

Related video: Everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2

Alleged Capcom and SEGA games leaked for Switch 2

The journalist and insider Necrolipe recently stated that Capcom is working on the new installment of one of its most popular franchises and that it will come to Nintendo Switch 2. We are referring to the next main Monster Hunter title.

Although there are no details about the project, it is speculated that it will reach current generation consoles and PC. In addition, it would have a port for Nintendo Switch 2, which would be possible thanks to the potential of the system.

Without a doubt, it would be a very important launch for the console, especially since Monster Hunter reaped part of its success in several regions thanks to its portable deliveries on Nintendo 3DS. In addition, it would indicate that the major studios will support the Japanese company’s new system.

On the other hand, the renowned insider Zippo stated that SEGA is working on a new installment of Super Monkey Ball. The project will supposedly be revealed and released next year, with Nintendo Switch 2 as one of its platforms for its debut.

Although the sources have proven to be reliable with some of their revelations, the reality is that it is best to take the information as a simple rumor. For now, neither Capcom nor SEGA have confirmed projects for the future Nintendo console.

In case you missed it: “I’m very excited”, Switch 2 will have many third-party games, says insider

Find all the news related to the successor to the Nintendo Switch at this link.

Related video: Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in history

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente