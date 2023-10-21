Will the Nintendo Switch 2 console be compatible with games from the previous version? Now we have interesting details.

Nintendo, the video game giant, has kept fans in suspense with the possible arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is expected to be within 1 or 2 years. The original console has been one of the most popular of all time, with its wide variety of games, from the fast-paced tracks of Mario Kart to the magical epics of Zelda. Plus, its versatility, allowing you to enjoy your games both on your TV and on the go, has made it a bestseller for almost 7 years.

However, as a new generation of consoles approaches, fans are wondering if Nintendo Switch 2 will be compatible with games from the previous version. Memories of the inability to play Wii U games due to the transition from discs to cartridges are fresh in the minds of many.

Nintendo Switch

So what does the future hold for us?

Speaking with Inverse, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser dropped significant hints that suggest the company is seriously considering backwards compatibility on the Nintendo Switch 2.

These are his words: “Well, first I can’t comment, or I won’t comment, I should say, on the rumors that are out there. But one thing we’ve done with Switch to help with that communication and transition is the formation of the Nintendo Account. In the past, every device we transitioned to had a completely new account system. Creating a Nintendo Account will allow us to communicate with our players when we transition to a new platform, to help facilitate that process or transition.”

“Our goal is to minimize the decline typically seen in the final year of one cycle and the beginning of another. “I can’t speak to the possible features of a new platform, but the Nintendo Account is a solid foundation to have that communication as we make the transition.”

Are you looking forward to the Nintendo Switch 2? It will be interesting to see what new news the entertainment giant brings us.