The rumors about Nintendo Switch 2 do not stop. Proof of this is that a new source shared the supposed price, release date and more hardware details. The source agrees with other reports and affirms that the system will arrive next year. The interesting thing is that it detailed new information, such as the existence of various models of the console.

More alleged details about Nintendo Switch 2 leaked

According to Discord user SoldierDelta (via Wccftech), Nintendo Switch 2 will debut in the final stretch of 2024, specifically on September 24. It mentions that there is also a possibility of the launch being moved to November 2024.

The most interesting thing about their report is that the Switch successor will supposedly have 2 models: a standard one with support for physical games that will be sold for $499 USD and another fully digital one that will be offered for $400 USD.

Finally, he noted that the code name of the console is “NG” in reference to a new generation, but that there are no clues about the final name that the hardware will have.

Previously, SoldierDelta shared insider information about various projects on The Snitch’s Discord server, one of the most recognized insiders in recent months. Despite this, it is important to take his report as a simple rumor, since Nintendo has not confirmed anything about its plans for the future after Switch.

