Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most talked about consoles. Especially because every time we are getting to know some clues as to what the console may end up being. For months we have had a constant bombardment of information about what we could have in the coming years with the new console.

Below we will leave you a list with some of the most recent articles and notes regarding leaks and rumors about Nintendo Switch 2.

Non-backwards compatible Nintendo Switch model An unexpected feature for Switch 2 Alleged Nintendo Switch 2 prices and details

We just have to wait for the Japanese company to give us more information about the next generation. Through this link you can follow the complete coverage of all the announcements we have related to Nintendo Switch 2 and its possible features.

You can also take a look at more news about the world of Nintendo in exclusive articles for the Nintendera community.

Via