Nintendo continues to sell Wii U in North America, even though it has only been one console. This is something that has not happened for more than a year and a half, when another one was sold in May 2022.

Nintendo Switch continues to sell at a good pace, but before this and after 3DS it had a console not so successful. We are talking about Wii U, a discontinued console with hardly any online services; but who has recently sold a console.

It was in September 2023 when Nintendo Wii U has once again seen movement in the sales chartsalthough not too much and without as many other sales as PS4, PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

According to what we read thanks to analyst Mat Piscatella de Circanaa Wii U console unit was sold during said month in the United States of America.

In the previous 16 months, no new Wii U consoles were sold and the last time a Wii U was sold in the United States Before this date it was in May 2022.

This counts new units sold through any retailer and not second-hand operations at all, since they are of course off the market.

Piscatella always shares sales data on his Twitter profile, although he also said that the last time he sold a new PlayStation Vita in the United States It was in November 2021 and then there were 3.

The gamepad with Zelda and Splatoon was what Nintendo Switch is today

Some wondered if it was possible that the Wii U sold any consoles this year, because GameSpot claims that there are hardware manufacturers known for buying back stock when production ends.

That may be the case with Wii U, but Piscatella pointed out that it is very possible that some units intended for repurchase were returned to their retailers.

Wii U was the successor to the Wii and it didn’t end up fitting well in a market where the second one was extremely popular, so it didn’t end up the way Nintendo wanted.

It ended its life cycle with 13.56 million consoles sold and 103.6 million games sold. Are the Lowest hardware and software figures for any Nintendo platform in the company’s history (except for Virtual Boy).

Its price and the control of each game did not end up being viewed favorably either, although it did have Yoshi and Kirby continuations that have received ports.

Nintendo sold a Wii U in September 2023 and it was the first since May 2022but this is a dead letter.