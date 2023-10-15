Today we were surprised by a new Nintendo brand. In this case we are talking about something that could effectively affect Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it seems that Nintendo has presented a trademark application for “Tomodachi Life” at the Japan Patent Office. Tomodachi Life is a cult classic title released in 2013/2014 for the Nintendo 3DS. While a trademark application could indicate something new, it could also be a legal maintenance process.

Furthermore, Tomodachi Life was known in Japan such as Tomodachi Collection: Extra Life, so it is possible that the company is ensuring its legal protection. We will be attentive in any case.

