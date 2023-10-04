Nintendo has revealed that the Wii U and 3DS online services will be shut down simultaneously, with the end coming in 2024.

After closing the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop, the big N has put the other missing nail in the coffin of both consoles. Nintendo has announced the date in which it will be placed fin to all 3DS and Wii U online servicesalthough for the moment it has only been done approximately.

The dual-screen laptop and GamePad console will lose all support and online services in April 2024. The exact date has not been revealed, but Nintendo states that it will be “at the beginning of April” and that, from then on, “the online game and other functionalities that use online communication will end.”

To dispel doubts, the company has clarified that this represents the end of online multiplayerlos rankings and internet and the data distribution (updates and/or patches). They go ahead to give an exact date for the end, and also clarify that afecta a SpotPassthat some third-party games could be released if they want and that there is an application that will be saved from closure: Pokémon Bank.

And you, Were you still using the online features of Wii U and 3DS? Now that we know the closing date, maybe you should take advantage if you have something pending.

