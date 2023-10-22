Nintendo America President Doug Bowser says what will be a key aspect of the transition to Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 promises to have very powerful hardware

Join the conversation

The last few weeks have been very intense for Nintendo players. There have already been multiple leaks about the Nintendo Switch 2 claiming that a revamped version of the Nintendo console is in the works with support for 4K resolution, ray tracing, DLSS, and many other new features. Nintendo America President Doug Bowser was recently asked about rumors regarding Nintendo Switch 2, but showed his refusal to make any type of comment regarding unconfirmed rumors. What he did talk about was a key aspect which will be vitally important to ensure the success of Nintendo Switch 2: the Nintendo Account system.

Nintendo America President Doug Bowser says what will be a key aspect of the transition to Nintendo Switch 2

As commented Doug Bowser For the first time, Nintendo hopes to make transitions from one console generation to the next much smoother, this time using accounts Nintendo as the main fabric that connects both generationssomething the company had already talked about in the past:

I cannot comment on the rumors that exist regarding Nitendo Switch 2but one thing we’ve done with Switch to help that change is formation of the Nintendo Account. In the past, every device we upgraded to had a completely new account system. The creation of The Nintendo Account will allow us to make this transition process easier. I can’t speak to what potential features the new console will have, but the Nintendo Account is a solid foundation for having that communication as we make the switch.

Earlier this year, the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawaalso talked about the Nintendo Account system and how the company wants to use it to guarantee a smoother Switch transition to Nintendo’s next-generation console. For now, Nintendo hasn’t given any big details about its next console yet, but it may not be long before gamers know what they can expect from Nintendo Switch 2.

The leaks reveal impressive power for the improved version of Switch, which will include support for DLSS 3.5. It is speculated that players will be able to play games with great graphical power such as GTA VI, Far Cy 7the next Monster Hunter and many others.

Join the conversation