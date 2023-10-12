We have good news for all Tomodachi Life fans, since Nintendo has just renewed the franchise’s trademark in Japan and the community is already waiting for news about the nice simulator.

As you surely know, the saga only has 2 games in its history: the first of them was Tomodachi Collection, released in June 2009 for Nintendo DS in Japan; and the second is Tomodachi Life for Nintendo 3DS, which was released in the West in mid-2014.

Will the saga be back?

It is almost 10 years since the last installment and Nintendo decided to renew the Tomodachi Life trademark in Japan, which has generated speculation from the community.

According to the information shared, this renewal was carried out on September 29 of this year and was detected in the Chizai Watch database on October 10.

It is worth mentioning that this news may be liked by all fans of the simulator, who already consider that Nintendo is preparing a surprise for Switch or its successor, although it may also simply be a move to protect the name of the saga.

What is Tomodachi Life?

Tomodachi Life is a social simulation franchise known for incorporating user-created Mii characters and focusing on interaction between them, an option that many players took advantage of on Nintendo 3DS.

It is worth mentioning that the mission is to help the Mii created to make their dreams come true and also to enjoy their daily lives with cute, ridiculous and even melodramatic occurrences, so it was interesting to visit them every day to find out what new things they had.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



We will remain attentive to find out if Nintendo is really preparing something new from Tomodachi Life to let you know immediately.

Would you like to see a new game in the series released? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente