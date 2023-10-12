You may be looking for new Kirby products. Here we get a record that could be interesting for the future.

This news relates to a brand renewal. Nintendo has renewed the trademark of the hit Nintendo 3DS gameKirby Triple Deluxe, released in 2014. Although it’s unclear if this could indicate an upcoming remake for Switch or just a standard rebranding by the Kyoto-based company.

The most recent game in this franchise is Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, available on Nintendo’s online store and in video game stores. Nintendo has been releasing Kirby games regularly, so It wouldn’t be strange to see this installment return.

What do you think of the news, Kirby fans? We read you below in the comments.

Fuente.