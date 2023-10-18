Nintendo Switch is now close to retirement: users know it and, even without ever having told us openly, Nintendo is clearly aware of it too.

It seems that something is starting to move since, as per tradition, Nintendo has completed a step that usually means only one thing: a new big announcement is coming.

The big N is usual remove from its social channels the trailers of the previous consoles when we are on the verge of announcing a new one: well, the Nintendo Switch presentation trailers were removed a few hours ago.

This fact could also be due to a expiration of some licenses for the background music but the most obvious clue is that something is cooking at Nintendo.

The rumors surrounding the elusive Switch 2 they don’t seem destined to stop until the final announcement of the Japanese company’s new console. Some recent rumors already tell us in great detail about the new product, too detailed for something not to be announced soon.

We are referring to the recent statements of an insider member of the Xbox Era collective, who declared that the new Nintendo console will be released in multiple versions, one of which “all-digital” and without the cartridge reader.