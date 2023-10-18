You now have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

According to what we have learned, Nintendo is removing videos that show a modified version of Mario Bros Wonder with offensive language. Although the game has not yet been officially released, it has suffered leaks and mods. One of these mods makes talking flowers insult.

Nintendo has understandably taken action and removed the modified videos.

The video is funnier now honestly lol pic.twitter.com/GxOcJZOldP — Contendo (@ContendoYT) October 18, 2023

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think about the subject? We remind you of the full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

Via.