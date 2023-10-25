We have interesting news related to the Switch eShop, since it has just been announced that Nintendo removed a game from the store in Europe that caused a lot of controversy in recent days. We are referring to Need for Spirit Drink & Drive Simulator.

The game launched on October 15 on Switch

If you haven’t heard about this game, let us tell you that the people responsible for it are the members of INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME, who had just brought it to the hybrid console.

However, the title caused quite a bit of controversy because it was a simulator that combined driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol, something that was not going to go unnoticed by Nintendo.

Here you can see its trailer:

As you could see, Need for Spirit Drink & Drive Simulator tasks the player with delivering various alcoholic drinks to some customers in different directions. However, the driver can’t stop drinking his products and begins to have blurry vision, so he must do everything he can to avoid crashing.

Now, GamesIndustry.biz has reported that Nintendo has removed the game from the European eShop following an investigation by the PEGI ratings board. According to the information shared, the title was submitted through the International Age Rating Coalition, a free and auto-submitted process, which gave it a rating suitable for players over 3 years old.

However, the PEGI rating system establishes that any game that contains substances such as alcohol or tobacco must have a PEGI 16 or PEGI 18 rating, something that did not happen with this installment.

This resulted in Nintendo removing the game from the eShop in that market and it is unknown if it will be available again. The most curious thing of all is that Need for Spirit Drink & Drive Simulator remains in the American eShop with the B15 classification (for ages 15 and up) and can even be found with a 70% discount.

Do you think this game is a bad example for the community? Tell us in the comments.

