Just yesterday the new rules for tournaments were shared and today we have more rules coming from Nintendo. In this case we are talking about digital content from Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it seems that the company has published its gifts to share on the official website “Nintendo game content” In Internet. This is what was shared:

Rules for using Nintendo game content in videos and images

Approved Content

You can use clips from Nintendo games in your videos and images for fair use sites as long as you follow these guidelines.

Monetization

You can monetize your videos and channels by following the monetization methods specified by Nintendo. Commercial monetization of our intellectual property in other ways is not permitted.

Creativity and Commentary

We encourage you to create videos that include your creative input and comments. Videos and images that are mere copies of game content without creative input or commentary are not permitted. You can, however, share gameplay videos and screenshots using Nintendo systems features, such as the capture button on Nintendo Switch, without additional feedback.

Post-Launch Content

You can only use game content that was generated after the game was officially released or content from officially released promotional materials, such as product trailers or Directs.

Third Party Intellectual Property

If you wish to use the intellectual property of a third party, you must obtain the necessary permissions from the third party.

Affinity or Official Sponsorship

You may not imply or claim that your videos are officially affiliated with or sponsored by Nintendo.

Reservation of Rights

We reserve the right to object to any content that we consider to be illegal, infringing, inappropriate, or that does not comply with these guidelines.

Guidelines Update

These guidelines may be updated from time to time, so we recommend checking the latest version before sharing your content.

Compliance with Other Guidelines

If there are special provisions in other Nintendo guidelines, you should follow them as well.

