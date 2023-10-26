Recently, friends of Nintendo Dream have done an interview with Aonuma (game producer) and Fujibayashi (game director) about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, without filters.

In the four-page interview, many questions were asked and various details of the game were revealed. However, there is one issue that has not escaped anyone’s attention. Throughout the conversation, the Nintendo team went into depth to talk about the Ganondor designf in the title. Fujibayashi, who for the first time directs a game in which the character appears, did not hesitate to provide his opinion about what this character meant for the new installment. Thus, andThese were his words:

I think we were able to express it well visually. The designer responsible says that he wanted the character to not only be violent, but also overwhelmingly evil and an attractive man that both men and women would fall in love with. The choice of clothing and accessories is also important, and I am aware that Ganondorf himself has aesthetic awareness and a good sense of style. I designed the character with the idea of ​​paying attention to his appearance and having the elegance and intelligence of a king, and I paid attention to every part of his face, his body and even the tips of his fingers to create a image that was both strong and sexy.

As you can see, it was no coincidence that the entire internet was drooling over Ganondorf when the character was introduced to society before the launch of the title. From Nintendo they planned from the beginning to make the villain “strong and sexy”according to the delivery director’s own words.

What do you think? Do you also think that Ganondorf is sexy in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Source: Nintendo Dream