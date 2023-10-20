The day has arrived and players can finally enjoy a delivery like Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It is because of this that the president of Nintendo of America was questioned about the time it took to develop the game and if the company is involved in any way to have control over it.

However, Doug Bowser reaffirmed that Nintendo’s policy is not to pressure its teams to meet any deadline and stressed that they always seek to give the necessary freedom to achieve the best quality.

The game is now available on Nintendo Switch

The meeting of the president of Nintendo of America was with the media Inverse, in which he shared the following words in relation to the development process that Super Mario Bros. Wonder required:

“I’m always careful not to comment on developers, but in general, what Mr. Tezuka said was that, very early in the development cycle, he really wanted to give the team the freedom to explore a variety of ideas. The result was many unique and creative ideas that they could think about without the pressure of a deadline.”

Due to this, the executive took the opportunity to remember that Nintendo does not put pressure on these processes to maintain the quality of its products:

“One thing with Nintendo development is that we don’t pressure our teams to deliver within a certain window. If they need more time, they will have it. And the reason is that our players have expectations of the quality that our games will bring. “We want to make sure we respect that and provide those incredible moments,” he concluded.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



As you can see, the company wants to continue offering games that from day 1 are good to satisfy all its fans, so they do not plan to rush things on any project.

What Nintendo game are you currently looking forward to? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente