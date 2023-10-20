Today a new and interesting message has been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about new developments focused on the development de Nintendo Switch.

Specific, Doug Bowser, the president of Nintendo of America, has reaffirmed the company’s policy of not pressuring its teams to meet deadlines in a recent meeting with Inverse. Responding to a question about the lack of deadlines for the development of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Bowser noted that Nintendo is giving teams the freedom to explore unique and creative ideas without the pressure of time, since quality is essential to meet the expectations of the players.

These have been his words:

I’m always careful not to comment on the part of the developers, but in general, what Mr. Tezuka said was that, very early in the development cycle, he really wanted to give the team the freedom to explore a variety of ideas. The result was many unique and creative ideas that they could think about without the pressure of a deadline or the pressure of “How can I bring this to life?” One thing with Nintendo development is that we don’t pressure our teams to deliver within a certain window. If they need more time, they will have it. And the reason is that our players have expectations of the quality that our games will bring. We want to make sure we respect that and provide those amazing moments

