A patent appears for a Nintendo console with a double screen and capable of being split in two. Will it be related to Switch 2?

Rumors and speculation about Nintendo Switch 2 have exploded in recent hours following a console patent. The company has registered a console with dual screen that can be separated and even disassembled, and many believe that it is a key clue to the successor to Nintendo Switch.

The patent, discovered by GameRantshow a dispositivo similar a New 2DS XLa kind of portable console double screen that can be folded in both directions, with the screens inside and out. Besides, both halves could be separated and communicate wirelessly, functioning independently. Below, you can see images of the patent:

That this is currently coming to light is the greatest indication that Nintendo would not bet on something like this for Switch 2since I would search Keep the key feature of your new console a secret. Even so, the appearance of this patent has sparked speculation, with many voices believing that this may be the path the company follows.

A Ccombination of 3DS and Wii U concepts, also supported by the hybrid operation of Switch. At the moment, it is unknown what the star novelty of Nintendo Switch 2 will be, since current rumors and leaks talk about power and performance, with technology on par with PS5 and Xbox Series. And you, would you want the new console to be like this patent? Below, you can see its possible concept in video:

