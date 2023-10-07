The new Nintendo console has not been officially announced but a series of leaks and reports have been circulating the networks for a long time. New reports confirm the release date and cost of what has until now been called the Nintendo Switch 2.

The first thing is that these rumors cannot be taken seriously in any sense and the purpose of this news is to report what is known so far. The codename of the new Nintendo console is “NG” (which is similar to NX which was the codename of the first Switch).

The most important information in the report is undoubtedly the release date, which according to the report is September 24, 2024, which is a Tuesday. This is apparently the internal target date, however Nintendo has apparently already prepared a backup date of November 3, 2024, in case the unexpected happens and the first date is not achievable or desirable.

In addition to this, the console, Nintendo NG, is stated to have two models planned, one of which will cost $400 and the other will cost $450. The cheapest model will be a fully digital version of the console.

Expanding on all these details, it is mentioned that the codename NG is not a codename that Nintendo is using, but is used among the developers who received the console. The report also mentions AR features, as well as the lack of an OLED display. In other words, the screen will be an LED screen.

The main leaker called Soldier Delta commented in a Discord channel (see screenshot below) the following:

“First is the codename ‘NG’, which I’m told is not a Nintendo codename, but rather looks like a codename given to the developers,” the leaker says. “Secondly, they reassured me about the SKU details, however, they mentioned that the price is still subject to change in case something happens. The release date was also firmed up to be September 24th next year, but I’m also told the alternate November release date is November 3rd in case something goes wrong. Finally, my source reaffirmed the existence of AR features and that it does not appear to have an OLED display.”