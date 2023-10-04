A few months ago Nintendo surprised by publishing an unusual advertisement for them. Instead of being full of happiness and showing families playing, it focused on a sad-looking man finding happiness in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The commercial went viral and now Nintendo made a sequel that is much happier.

This week, Nintendo surprised the community by releasing a continuation of its popular commercial. In it we can see that the businessman is still happy and continues to enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The great news is that, this time, he is not enjoying it alone. It turns out that next to him is his partner, who initially helps him solve some of the game’s puzzles. We then see her take control and decide to enjoy the game for herself.

Below you can see the advertisement:

Related video: The story behind: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Where did the depressing Nintendo and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom announcement come from?

Now the question is, why did Nintendo decide to make this announcement? Turns out it wasn’t some crazy idea from their marketing team or anything. In fact, it is based on a true story.

It turns out that a while ago an Amazon user in Japan published a review of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In it, a businessman said that he works a lot, that he comes home tired and that, one day, he discovered the Nintendo Switch. So, he decided to buy it and ended up finding an adventure that revived his love for video games.

We leave you a part of his review below:

“I’m still not sure why I bought the Switch at the time. I only had a beer in one hand and bought the console and Zelda, thinking I could sell it if I got bored.

Yesterday, on my work day, I looked out the train window at a mountain I didn’t even know the name of and thought, ‘It looks like I can climb it.’ At that moment, I burst into tears without being able to stop. The businessmen of the same age next to me must have thought: ‘What the hell is wrong with this guy.’

I would recommend it to all my fellow entrepreneurs who are pressed for time and strive day after day to maintain the status quo, even if everyone hates you. Don’t say it’s just a game. “We were born in the golden age of video games,” the review states.

The magic of video games lives

And what did you think of this new commercial? Does it motivate you to buy and play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Tell us in the comments.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available for Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about this release by clicking here.

Video: The good, the bad and the meh of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News