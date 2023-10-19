Excellent and interesting news from Nintendo. Apparently, the company has launched a new promotion with discounts and offers on games in the Nintendo Switch eShop. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

Deals on Nintendo Switch games

For now the offers have been announced for the most part America. However, if you do not have an account in this territory and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the eShop in other places at this link.

The discounts below stand out. Here you have the most important ones, available until October 31:

Juego

Precio Actual

Precio Anterior

Alan Wake Remastered

$14.99

$29.99

Alien: Isolation

$14.99

$19.99

Amnesia: Collection

$2.99

$29.99

Batman: The Enemy Within

$7.49

$14.99

Carrion

$7.99

$19.99

Cult of the Lamb: Heretic Edition

$22.74

$34.99

Darkest Dungeon

$9.99

$24.99

Dead by Daylight

$14.99

$29.99

Death’s Door

$7.99

$19.99

Death and Taxes

$3.24

$12.99

Doom Eternal

$15.99

$39.99

Dying Light

$7.49

$49.99

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

$34.99

$49.99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

$29.99

$39.99

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

$19.99

$29.99

Halloween Forever

$4.99

$9.99

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

$11.99

$39.99

Inscryption

$11.99

$19.99

Little Nightmares I & II Bundle

$14.99

$49.99

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

$13.99

$19.99

Quake II

$3.99

$9.99

Resident Evil 4

$9.99

$19.99

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment

$2.99

$9.99

Signalis

$15.99

$19.99

Spiritfarer

$7.49

$29.99

Super Meat Boy Forever

$1.99

$19.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

$14.99

$19.99

The Mummy Demastered

$9.99

$19.99

You can access the Nintendo Switch offers here.

What do you think? You can find more similar promotions from other companies at this link.

Fuente.