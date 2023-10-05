Very good news coming from Nintendo. It seems that they have launched a new promotion with featured offers on Nintendo Switch. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website as well.

Specifically, it is an eShop promo European with discounts until October 15 in featured indie gamesas the following. We indicate the normal price and next to it the discounted price:

Rubber Bandits

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €9.99 €1.99 Description: Party game for up to 4 players, so fun it should be a crime.

Storyteller

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €13.99 €9.99 Description: A puzzle game about building stories.

Hades

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €24.99 €12.49 Description: Challenge the god of the dead and stage a wild escape from the Underworld in this dungeon exploration game.

Cozy Grove

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €13.99 €8.27 Description: The landscape makes you come, but friends make you stay.

A Little to the Left

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €14.99 €10.49 Description: A cozy puzzle game to sort, stack and organize objects, and create pleasing layouts. Watch out for the naughty kitten!

Don’t Starve Together

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €14.99 €5.09 Description: Don’t Starve Together is the independent multiplayer expansion of the inhospitable world survival game Don’t Starve.

No Man’s Sky

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €49.99 €24.99 Description: No Man’s Sky is a science fiction game about exploration and survival in a procedurally generated infinite universe.

Urban Trial Playground

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €14.99 €2.24 Description: Each level is your playground!

Other offers on Switch

Dead Cells

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: From €24.99 €16.24

Moonlighter

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €24.99 €4.99

Enter the Gungeon

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €14.99 €5.99

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €24.99 €6.24

Wartales

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €39.99 €31.99

Bastion

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €12.49 €2.49

Heave Ho

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €9.99 €3.99

Pikuniku

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €12.99 €3.24

Unpacking

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €19.99 €11.99

Children of Morta

Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €21.99 €6.59

You can find all the offers on the official Nintendo website.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

