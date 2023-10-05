Very good news coming from Nintendo. It seems that they have launched a new promotion with featured offers on Nintendo Switch. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website as well.
Specifically, it is an eShop promo European with discounts until October 15 in featured indie gamesas the following. We indicate the normal price and next to it the discounted price:
Rubber Bandits
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €9.99 €1.99 Description: Party game for up to 4 players, so fun it should be a crime.
Storyteller
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €13.99 €9.99 Description: A puzzle game about building stories.
Hades
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €24.99 €12.49 Description: Challenge the god of the dead and stage a wild escape from the Underworld in this dungeon exploration game.
Cozy Grove
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €13.99 €8.27 Description: The landscape makes you come, but friends make you stay.
A Little to the Left
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €14.99 €10.49 Description: A cozy puzzle game to sort, stack and organize objects, and create pleasing layouts. Watch out for the naughty kitten!
Don’t Starve Together
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €14.99 €5.09 Description: Don’t Starve Together is the independent multiplayer expansion of the inhospitable world survival game Don’t Starve.
No Man’s Sky
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €49.99 €24.99 Description: No Man’s Sky is a science fiction game about exploration and survival in a procedurally generated infinite universe.
Urban Trial Playground
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €14.99 €2.24 Description: Each level is your playground!
Other offers on Switch
Dead Cells
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: From €24.99 €16.24
Moonlighter
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €24.99 €4.99
Enter the Gungeon
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €14.99 €5.99
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €24.99 €6.24
Wartales
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €39.99 €31.99
Bastion
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €12.49 €2.49
Heave Ho
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €9.99 €3.99
Pikuniku
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €12.99 €3.24
Unpacking
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €19.99 €11.99
Children of Morta
Platform: Nintendo Switch Price: €21.99 €6.59
You can find all the offers on the official Nintendo website.
