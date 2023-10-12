Apparently, the main art for Princess Peach Showtime has changed with a design closer to the Super Mario Bros. movie.

One of the big surprises of the last Nintendo Direct was Princess Peach Showtime, a new game starring the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom alone. Its exclusive launch for Nintendo Switch is scheduled for 2024.

In reality, it is not the first game starring Peach, since there was already a Nintendo DS title that had a controversial (and subliminal) ending.

Princess Peach Showtime will be one of the latest Switch exclusives, with the princess living her own adventure in the Esplendor Theater.

It turns out that the Malaúva Company has taken over the performance in the theater, and the rescue of numerous works of art is in our hands. For it, Our princess will have different costumes and exclusive skills.

Princess Peach Showtime is coming on March 22, 2024 to stores, and in the last few hours there has been a major change in its main art.

Peach changes face

Since the release of Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, Nintendo has made several crucial decisions to direct the future of the plumber saga.

The clear signs are the goodbye of Charles Martinet as the voice of Marioor the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which begins a new stage for the video game franchise.

In March 2024, Princess Peach Showtime will prove that the princess is capable of facing evil alone. It corresponds to the combative version of Peach that we already saw in the Illumination film.

Curiously, Nintendo has changed the main art for Princess Peach Showtimeas we can see in its official file in the eShop.

The change is small, but significant. If you look at Peach’s face, she is now much more stylized, with features and eyes that They look very similar to their three-dimensional version of the movie.

Fans believe it is a more ”triangular” and less rounded facewhich corresponds to Peach played by Anya Taylor-Joy, and not to the 3D modeling that has existed for years.

Princess Peach Showtime will be launched on March 22, 2024, as a great exclusive for next spring on Nintendo Switch. Will we see the most feisty and defiant Peach to date?