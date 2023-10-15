Like every week, they have been updated the schedules of Nintendo’s next rounds of maintenance tasks for the online services of its different platforms. Here we bring you a new compilation of them.

Nintendo Maintenance

As on previous occasions, online gaming, online gaming and other elements that require the use of the Internet will no longer be functional. This will occur in the schedules of Nintendo maintenance tasks.

These are the services affected:

Transferring user and save data on Nintendo Switch: From Tuesday, October 17, 2023 3:30 until Tuesday, October 17, 2023 5:00 (Spanish peninsular time)

Saving data to the Nintendo Switch Online cloud: From Thursday, October 19, 2023 6:30 a.m. to Thursday, October 19, 2023 9:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Using cards and download codes in the Nintendo Switch eShop: From Wednesday, October 25, 2023 5:45 a.m. to Wednesday, October 25, 2023 11:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Additionally, you can check the schedules for other territories here.

