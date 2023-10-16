We have already shared on the web how Nintendo’s expansion into Japan continues. In view of the promotion of Switch, new plans and projects have been announced in the country.

Specifically, they have shown more images of the establishment of the new Nintendo Kyoto store, which will open tomorrow, October 17. It will be located on the seventh floor of the Kyoto Takashimaya SC shopping center. Visitors will be able to buy games, consoles and exclusive merchandise, and participate in various events.

There will be exclusive products not available in other stores. After seeing some images, we now have this video tour:

(Nintendo KYOTO)#NintendoKYOTO Tomorrow, October 17th (Tuesday), we will have a grand opening on the 7th floor of Kyoto Takashimaya SC Specialty Store Zone (T8). We look forward to your visit. https://t.co/SSXP2VO0B1 pic.twitter.com/3J5yW08poX — Nintendo TOKYO/OSAKA/KYOTO (@N_Officialstore) October 16, 2023

And these are some of the products that will be offered in the store, shown a few days ago along with other Nintendo plans in Japan:

Remember, with these initiatives, Nintendo seeks to further expand the reach of its intellectual properties and bring the brand closer to fans in various ways. What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.