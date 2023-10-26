Why so much secrecy? You already have on Ruetir.com everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you news about a hidden function!

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The information is related to the secrecy of Mario’s new voice. Why was it almost not confirmed until its release? Doh Bowserpresident of Nintendo of America, said this about it in a meeting with Wired: “We want people to enjoy the gaming experience, and if they enjoyed the voice behind the gaming experience, that is the most important thing to us. not necessarily highlight (the Mario actor).”

The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans.

