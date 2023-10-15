A while ago we learned about new legal measures from Nintendo. In this case, we are talking about news focused on the purchase of Nintendo Switch games via the Argentine eShop.

Specifically, the company appears to be taking action against the strategy of purchasing cheaper games through Argentina. Due to inflation in Argentina, many users took advantage of the favorable exchange rate to purchase titles at a lower price in Nintendo eShop. It seems that Nintendo has decided to act in this situation, since several users on social networks indicate that the company has changed the payment formats for the eShop in Argentina. This prevents the use of various international cards.

During the Brazil Game Show 2023, Nintendo’s director for Latin America, Bill Van Zyll, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the country. It seeks to establish new partnerships with local studios, showcase products and grant media interviews. Since August, these restrictions have been in place on the purchase of games in the Nintendo eShop in Argentina for foreign users due to the economic situation of the neighboring country and the abuse of accounts to buy titles at a lower price. Bill has confirmed that this decision was based on the complex Argentine economic situation and recommended users buy from the local Nintendo eShop, given the serious devaluation of the Argentine peso compared to other currencies.

