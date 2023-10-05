Europe takes the field to face new challenges with l’European Championship 2023the unmissable branded event Nintendo which will feature the best players on our continent. The competition, scheduled on the weekend of October 7th and 8th, will take place across Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, two of the most acclaimed titles among fans of competitive online video games. After an exciting online and offline qualifying session, which culminated in the final of Splatoon 3 in Milan on September 9th, Italy will also have a leading role, with Team Cotoletta ready to splat for glory and two Italian Mario Kart drivers with their engines running at the starting line.

The competition will take place at the VILCO congress center, in Bad Vilbel (Frankfurt am Main), Germany, and will be divided into 2 days with a program full of emotions. On the first day, October 7, Splatoon 3 European teams will be engaged in the group stage starting at 11:00. The second day, October 8, will see the ink-based competition reach its epilogue, with the direct elimination phase, from 11am to 1.15pm. Afterwards, on the same day, the drivers of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be able to start the dance with the semi-finals and the Grand Final, from 3pm to 4.30pm. For the lucky ones present on site, there will be the opportunity to take special souvenir photos, face challenges in the time trials of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and in the Salmon Run of Splatoon 3. Furthermore, there will also be stations to freely play the two titles being challenged, as well as a relaxation area to play with your own console.

For all Nintendo fans who don’t want to miss the event, the matches will be broadcast live on Nintendo Italia official YouTube channel