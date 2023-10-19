A curious detail indirectly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about new features of a console very similar to the legendary DS. You already know that on the website you can review both the best Nintendo 3DS games and the best games of the legendary DS.

Specifically, it is a new console from the company Ayaneo. It includes several hardware editions under the name Ayaneo Flip DS, which features a 7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a classic clamshell design, similar to the popular Nintendo DS.

A second version called Ayaneo Flip KB has also been announced, which includes a keyboard instead of the second screen. Both will be powered by the chip AMD Ryzen 7 7840U, which is a common option for Windows-based laptop systems. The possibility of emulating DS games is a feature that raises doubts, since it is not known if the screen below is compatible. We will have to pay attention to more details.

