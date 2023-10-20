The appearance of the new ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ brings with it a comment that is repeated among fans and critics: why Nintendo launches, as one of its highlights for this month, a game that technologically is far from being considered a milestone. In our review we have explained why, far from obeying limitations on the part of Nintendo (which has all the means at its disposal to propose AAAs of the same caliber as Sony or Microsoft), the classic look of ‘Wonder’, in 2D, also It has something strategic.

But in any case, it would also have another limitation, if it wanted to be a more advanced game in technical terms: the support itself on which it goes on sale. Nintendo Switch is a very sophisticated machine (and with a unique proposition: its hybrid nature distances it from its competitors), but it lacks the technical muscle of the Xbox Series X/S or Playstation 5.

And from what is known about Switch 2, things will continue like this: Chris Schnakenberg, head of cross-platform strategy at Activision, said in the famous leaked emails from Microsoft following the purchase of that company that Nintendo’s new hybrid and successor to Switch would have traits in common with eighth generation home consolesThat is, PS4 and Xbox One. Or put another way: Nintendo is a generation late with its consoles.

It is not something that surprises us: the Wii, perhaps the first to start this trend, looked like a PS2 in the days of PS3. And for example, Nintendo’s laptops have always been, in technical terms, behind the almost exhibitionist efforts of their competitors, such as Sony’s PSP and PS Vita. Nintendo has never had any problems launching consoles that were not at the cutting edge of technology: already in 1989, the Game Boy was accused of paleing in terms of technological thrust with its portable competitors of the fourth generation: Sega’s Game Gear, Atari’s Lynx and NEC’s TurboExpress.

The turning point: Game Cube

The famous Sega vs Nintendo war that marked the nineties and set the mechanics of rivalries between companies that we still continue to suffer Today it was forged with two consoles of comparable power (Super Nintendo and Mega Drive) and plunged Nintendo into a competitive dynamic. This lasted, although not in portables, as we mentioned above, but in Nintendo 64, which although it was already beginning to show signs of technological limping (that cartridge in the era of the advent of the disk), still stood up to it in graphics and data processing to monsters like the Saturn and the first Playstation.

But the hinge of this trajectory is in the Game Cube, a console with power comparable to its contemporaries Playstation 2 and Xbox, and which sold between 21 and 24 million units, well below Nintendo’s expectations. It is a figure comparable to the 24 million Xbox units, but at that time Microsoft was willing to lose whatever money was necessary to enter the industry; Nintendo, on a downward trajectory since the days of NES, no. These are the data (you can see them in the table above): NES, 61.9 million; SNES, 49’1; N64, 32’9; GC, 21-24. Nintendo was forced to cut costs with a much more discreet console technologically.

The rest is history thanks to Wii, the company’s next console. In 2009, Nintendo president Satoru Iwata gave the express order not to compete directly with Sony and Microsoft, and The emphasis was placed on accessibility, direct and simple games and target all audiences, not just regular players. Given the peculiarity of the control with a motion sensor, the console had a brutal catalog of exclusives and an accessibility never seen before, and in 2016, the year in which Nintendo stopped giving sales figures, the console had sold more than 101 million consoles.

The policy of reducing the technical demand to make consoles more affordable and that would not be pressured by the war between companies did not always work well. Wii U, released in 2012, was a real financial disaster for Nintendo, which only sold 13.56 million units (the company’s least sold console, surpassed only by Virtual Boy, which did not reach one million). The causes: a mix of inadequate decisions (bad marketing that failed to communicate the characteristics that made the controller unique) and a weak catalog. In this case, going behind technologically was an additional weight that condemned a console that would not have succeeded even if it had been cutting edge in that aspect (something that, on the other hand, never saved any hardware on its own, or ask the Saturn).

Although there are no infallible rules, we can detect a clear line of strategies that are confirmed with Switch, a console decidedly outside the competition between Sony and Microsoft, behind in technological terms, but sweeping sales. In fact, earlier this year it surpassed the Wii itself, with 103 million units sold. This represents a triumph for Nintendo not only financially, but also in terms of image, since can afford to stay true to its “games first” philosophy…and save along the way.

