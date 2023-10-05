Nintendo launches a new campaign with crazy offers on several of the best Nintendo Switch games. Brutal indies at a ridiculous price!

To brighten up the month of Halloween, Nintendo has kicked off the new Indie Jewelry Promotion from the eShop. The company has launched a juiciest offers in several of the games most original, surprising and fun Nintendo Switchwith some discounts that bring us historic minimum prices on some of the biggest surprises in the hybrid catalog, until October 15.

So that you don’t have to waste time searching, we have made a selection with 20 of the best games on sale with this new Nintendo Switch promo. One in which you will find prices of up to less than €2.50 y discounts that reach 90%, with genres of all kinds and types you can imagine. From Hades to Subnautica, there are many surprises waiting for you here.

20 top indie Nintendo Switch games with discounts of up to 90% – Joyas Indies Promotion

Amnesia, No Man’s Sky, Hades, Signalis, Dredge, Road 96, Spiritfarer, Bastion, Superliminal… We could continue giving more names so that you can get a good idea of ​​the great Switch games that you have reduced to an all-time low price, but we are not going to waste your time. Next, you have the best offers from the Indies Jewelry Promotion:

Dredge for (€24.99) 19,99 € (20% discount)

signaled for (€19.99) 15,99 € (20% discount)

Neon White for (€21.99) 14,99 € (32% discount)

A Short Hike for (€6.99) 4,54 € (35% discount)

Unpacking for (€19.99) 11,99 € (40% discount)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition for (€22.99) 12,99 € (43% discount)

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights for (€24.99) 12,49 € (50% discount)

Hades for (€24.99) 12,49 € (50% discount)

Into the Breach for (€14.99) 7,49 € (50% discount)

No Man’s Sky for (€49.99) 24,99 € (50% discount)

Superliminal for (€17.99) 8,99 € (50% discount)

Subnautica for (€29.99) 9,89 € (67% discount)

Super Meat Boy for (€12.99) 3,89 € (70% discount)

Pikuniku for (€12.99) 3,24 € (75% discount)

Road 96 for (€19.96) 4,99 € (75% discount)

Spiritfarer for (€24.99) 6,24 € (75% discount)

What Remains of Edith Finch for (€19.99) 4,99 € (75% discount)

Bastion for (€12.49) 2,49 € (80% discount)

Transistor for (€16.79) 3,35 € (80% discount)

Amnesia: Collection for (€27.99) 2,79 € (90% discount)

