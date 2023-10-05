You already have on Ruetir.com everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

They relate to boss battles. Most of the main Mario games are known for not being particularly difficult. However, in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the game’s creators have hinted a much bigger challenge.

Producer Takashi Tezuka revealed to Game Informer that he needed help completing just two courses in the game, unusual since he typically completes every Mario game he works on. Director Shiro Mouri also mentioned that In-game boss battles will include surprising attacks powered by Wonder powerswhich promises a unique and challenging experience for players.

From the beginning, we felt that the boss battles also needed some sort of new coat of paint. When I was considering what kind of boss battle experiences would fit into this title, I came to the conclusion that they would have to use Wonder powers. This is entering spoiler territory, so I can’t share much, but I expect a lot of attacks induced by this Wonder effect.

You know, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

