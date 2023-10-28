We bring another offer that is related to Mario Kart and more specifically about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: This is news about its additional DLC content.

You already know that, a few weeks ago, along with DLC 5, version 2.4.0 of the game was released, which we recently detailed. It has then been confirmed that Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette arrive as playable characters in DLC 6 launching this winter.

It has also been shared that a physical version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Extra Tracks Pass, which includes several bonuses, and is now available in physical format. In the West the DLC comes as a download code but in Japan it will be released on a cartridge.

Now we have a rumor a supposed pack on the waywith these details:

In the 2023 holiday season, Nintendo is rumored to be releasing a premium bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe included. Instead of the game and the standard Switch, the bundle will include a standard color OLED Nintendo Switch. The price of the package is estimated between €310 and €349. An official announcement from Nintendo is expected in the future.

What do you think of this information about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

Fuente.