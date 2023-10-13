Nintendo has updated the cover of Princess Peach Showtime with a small but important change to Princess Peach’s design.

After the last Direct, Nintendo finally gave a name, date and cover to Princess Peach Showtime!, the new Princess Peach game coming to Nintendo Switch. The company seems to be making more changes than meets the eye, because a new image of the game’s main art has come to light that brings with it a peach design change that is liking and angering in equal parts.

In order to give more expressivenessor also to make it more similar to the version of Super Mario Bros. The Moviethe new game main art of the princess shows her with a different look in the foreground, just like a different expression in its most feisty version. Below you can see a close comparison:

Both on social networks and Reddit There is a good group of users complaining about the new design of the princess. Affirm that These changes have been made to follow the lead of the film, and they don’t seem too off track, because you can see how they have altered the appearance of their nose and also that of their eyes. However, the most notable difference is that gives a different expression to the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom.

There are those who consider that this change in the design of Princess Peach goes against your usual nature in games, but also those who believe that it is a necessary change to adapt to new times. Other players, however, take all these complaints as a joke and compare the situation to what they experienced with the Kirby covers in Japan and America.

And you, What is your opinion? Do you think Peach’s design on the new Princess Peach Showtime cover is better or do you prefer the previous one? Does this mean that a change of appearance is being considered for Nintendo’s main characters? Below, we leave the full version of the illustration so you can see the rest of the changes there are.

