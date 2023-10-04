Nintendo Badge Arcade will suffer a series of changes that will apply after the end of Nintendo 3DS online services. This news has shaken the Nintendo landscape in recent days. As Nintendo itself has revealed, the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS online services They reach their final goodbye.

This means that we will not be able fully enjoy our favorite games on both consoles and their online functions. The case of Nintendo Badge Arcade also has a tail, since this function will receive new limitations as a result of these changes, some that will mean its end.

These are the official complete notes:

Along with the discontinuation of online services for Nintendo 3DS software, Service for all Nintendo Badge Arcade features will also end. Before services end in early April 2024, please check the points below.

Once the service has ended, Nintendo Badge Arcade will show an error screen when it starts.

If Nintendo Badge Arcade starts after the service ends, An error screen will be displayed and you will not be able to use the software. As a result, the practice catcher will no longer be available.

It will no longer be possible to place credentials in the checkout box. credentials.

Once the service ends, badges earned in Nintendo Badge Arcade will still be available to decorate the Nintendo 3DS HOME Menu. However, It will no longer be possible to place badges in the credentials box, which means that users will only have access to a maximum of 100 categories and 1,000 badges that are in the badge box. We recommend that users finish placing badges before the services of this software end.

Please note that the badge data for decorating the HOME menu will be saved as additional data on the SD card. If data is lost due to SD card malfunction or any other reason, it will not be possible to restore credential data after the end of services in early April 2024. Therefore, We also recommend that users backup their SD card in preparation for unlikely cases. events.

Can prepare multiple SD cards and save different data in each of them.

You can’t combine data multiple SD cards into one later.

We sincerely thank Nintendo Badge Arcade users for support the software for so long and we apologize for any inconvenience.