Nintendo announced that online services for 3DS to Wii U will be permanently closed “early April 2024”. The company had already closed the eShops for both systems in March, but players remained able to continue use the online services of consoles and games, such as online multiplayer and leaderboards. However, starting from April 2024, this feature will be shut down, meaning games will only be playable offline. The announcement will have a particular impact on games with a strong emphasis on online play, come l’originale Splatoon is Wii U. Below is the announcement:

From early April 2024, online play and other features that require online communication will no longer be available for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Thank you for your continued support of our products.

Nintendo says that will announce the specific end date and time of the closure at a later date, but notes that “if an event occurs that would make it difficult for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software to continue online services, we may have to discontinue services sooner than expected.” Players will be able to still play offline after online services endand Nintendo notes that Pokémon Bank will still maintain its online functionality (presumably since it is still used by players and uses online connectivity as its core mechanic). Nintendo emphasizes that this concerns only the online features of the game is that It will still be possible to download update data, software and DLC purchased from eShops 3DS and Wii U “for the foreseeable future”. Nintendo shut down the Wii U and 3DS eShops on March 27, effectively causing about 1,000 digital-only eShop games to disappear forever. The closure also meant the cessation of the last systems for support the Virtual Console service. Now the only retro games provided by Nintendo are those available on app di Switch Online.