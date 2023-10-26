Virtually no game can rival the legend of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, at least if you look at Metacritic’s averages. The Nintendo title continues to dominate at the top and seems unbeatable, since the revolution it represented the open world of Hyrule 25 years ago was colossal.

Precisely that word seems to have emerged as a debate for the company’s developers, since the final fight against Ganon was going to be very different from the one we know. While in the original Nintendo 64 work we have a face to face against the hideous beast, the bet was to increase its size to enormous proportions.

This was revealed by Yoshiaki Koizumi, co-director of the game, during an interview for Nintendo Power magazine following the release of Super Mario Galaxy. In the plumber’s space adventure we face the Megatripod, a large-scale robot, and that enemy was inspired by the original idea that in the battle against Ganon we could climb for him.

“We originally had the idea of ​​getting on something really big and hovering over it for Link’s final boss fight in Ocarina of Time, but we realized that wouldn’t work because you wouldn’t see Ganon if you were on top of him. So “We had to scrap the idea, but we were excited when the opportunity to reuse it finally came in Galaxy.”

Thus, Nintendo’s originality seems to know no limits, since They were about to overtake Fumito Ueda and Team ICO with its imposing colossi. Shadow of the Colossus would arrive in 2005 for PS2 and thus delight us with titanic fights that we almost enjoyed seven years before.

