Nintendo may have shown what the controller will look like Nintendo Switch 2 in a post dedicated to Super Mario Wonder.

The release of Nintendo Switch 2, according to rumors, would be scheduled for 2024. The console in question, as per tradition, will introduce a new controller and Nintendo he may have already left it shown.

In a post on Twitter/X advertising the aforementioned Super Mario Wonder, you can see a new controller alongside traditional joy-cons and the Nintendo Switch dock:

Want to check out Mario’s latest adventure? You can now find a #SuperMarioBrosWonder game demo at select retailers. Head to a nearby Best Buy, GameStop, Target, or Walmart location for a hands-on sneak peek of what awaits in the Flower Kingdom on 10/20!https://t.co/N7O7yGUIpH pic.twitter.com/lvEaAyoIDw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 10, 2023

Although many are convinced that the image shows the current Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, the design has some small details that differentiate it from it.

Nintendo Switch 2, as things currently stand, has not been officially revealed but, between the development kits in circulation not tech demos that are rumored onlineits existence has now become the classic “open secret”.

Despite this, we still know little about Nintendo Switch 2 itself, given that for now not even the design of the console in question has been leaked. According to rumours, however, it seems that the new generation console from Nintendo it will be very similar to the current version of Nintendo Switchalbeit slightly larger.

However, it should be specified that what you have read so far is the result of rumors not officially confirmed by Nintendo and, therefore, we invite you to take what you have read so far with a pinch of salt.