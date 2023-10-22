Nintendo is much more than a video game company. Its history has been forged by years of effort, dedication, passion and a lot of work.. A story that has marked a path of success not only in Japan, the birthplace in which he was born. He has also done it in the rest of the world. Rising as one of the most beloved companies of all timeand currently focusing its efforts on the entertainment industry in all its aspects (film, animation, video games and much more).

We lack words to express how much work and years of dedication it has taken to shape what Nintendo is today. However, in this article we will try to shed some information on the Nintendera community. about the ancient origins of Nintendo as a brand, its trajectory over the years, and what awaits us in a future full of possibilities. Let’s embark on this journey together!

The origins of Nintendo

Nintendo has behind it a incredible career. A path full of effort, dedication, eternal work and above all change. Changes for the better that have been laying little by little and over time the foundations so that today, is one of the largest companies in the world and a leading exponent in the entire entertainment industry, standing out in the video game market. Let’s go back in time, a lot in fact. It is only possible to understand this journey if we put ourselves in the shoes of Japanese popular culture…

According to some languages, Nintendo means “leaving destiny in the hands of Heaven.” Although this definition has followers, it is not based on a solid cultural foundation. In fact, Hiroshi Yamauchi, who was president of Nintendo for more than 50 years, admitted that he did not know the original meaning of the word Nintendo. A company that emerged at the dawn of a new century, and at the end of an even steeper one…

Nintendo was originally founded in 1889, by Fusajiro Yamauchi. The company began as a manufacturer of hanafuda. Hanafuda were Japanese playing cards, which were used for different card games. In 1882, gambling was banned in Japan. It was there that the hanafuda had their rise, and Yamauchi took advantage of the social situations that his country was going through to be a pioneer. The objective: promote a new work ethic in Japanese society.

An incredible path over the years

This first stage at Nintendo forever marked the company, which also knew how to take the lead in the hanafuda market. Because basically expanded its commercial lines, choosing to manufacture a line of traditional and higher quality cards, and other plastic ones that were cheaper and more people could access them. This gave it an incredible boost over the competition at the time. Furthermore, this variety of options stimulated something very important in society: collecting.

This was what ended up lifting Nintendo to the top of the moment, the collecting that people had to complete the hanafuda. As the years passed, The new century entered and with it came the dangers of the First and Second World Wars.Nintendo adapted and also created new collections of cards, even contacting Disney to make special cards with its most emblematic characters from that time.

The first big change

Society evolved, tastes and the market changed too. AND Nintendo had to do the same. While he had made a name for himself internationally and especially nationally as the leading producer of hanafuda, the era of toys arrived. After the Second World War, and after the savage debacle that Japan experienced, he had to rebuild the country and adapt to the new times. In 1950, Hiroshi Yamauchi, who was then Fusajiro’s great-grandson, became president of Nintendo.

Here began a more innovative and special vision of Nintendo’s future. The sights were now placed in different areas, while the former workers and managers of the company continued looking nostalgically at the bygone era. But they were winds of change, and Yamauchi knew how to envision a correct path for the company. During this time the famous Ultra Toys were created. These toys symbolized Nintendo’s great change and became an unparalleled success for the company.

They were created by Gunpei Yokoione of the greatest minds creative within the Great N. Some relevant toys of the time were:

Nintendo Ultra Hand – (1966)

The Nintendo Love Tester – (1969)

Chaotic Cube – (1970)

Light Telephone – (1971)

Duck Hunt – (1976)

They came to change the world of video games forever

The second big change came later. After Nintendo will enter the world of toys with Ultra Toys, the company suffered a fairly pronounced downturn in 1973 due to the increase in plastic costs and the oil embargo due to the Yom Kippur War between Israel and the surrounding Arab countries. Japan was at that time positioned in favor of Israel, so the oil tap was cut off, increasing costs and endangering many shipments and the country’s international trade.

Nintendo was greatly affected, and it is from here when we begin to think about other alternatives. A new change in Nintendo, with an industry that was slowly taking steps towards an electronic market, and an agreement that was reached with the Mitsubishi company. This was the perfect breeding ground for the first range of Nintendo consoles to be developed:

Color TV-Game Line – It was designed to adapt to playing on large screens.

Game & Watch – It was the most successful, and it was lower cost than the other. They only had a single game at that time.

The jump was also made to arcade machineswhich completely burst into the arcades, being the delight of millions of people in Western society.

Shigeru Miyamoto and his advice to the president of Nintendo

In 1977, Yamauchi received advice from a young Miyamoto, who was knowledgeable about consoles and the electronic market that was flourishing in the world. He graduated in Industrial Arts and after having created some toys that the president of the Big N liked, Yamauchi let himself be advised by Miyamoto, and the first key steps were taken for the formation of the Nintendo that we all know today. Almost 100 years after its original founding, Nintendo was forging the path that would prepare it for become what it is today. Curious right?

It all started with the idea of ​​creating a video game for arcade machines. Miyamoto was in charge of such an important project. And after his success, he became the father of three key sagas for Nintendo’s foundations in the electronic market:

Donkey Kong

Mario Bros

The Legend of Zelda

It was not until 1983 that the first Nintendo console, the Famicom, was launched. in Japan. Internationally it was renamed NES (Nintendo Entertainment System). In 1985, Miyamoto began his career with the first The Legend of Zelda, which was a true international success. From here on, Nintendo’s path was clear.

An incredible future

Soon we will bring you an article with all the studios and Third Parties that have supported Nintendo since its conception and jump to the technology and video game industry. This final point is to put a finishing touch to a love letter dedicated not only to Nintendo and the tribute it has made for society for decades. Also for the Nintendera communitywhich is still there year after year, making Nintendo’s successes and the advances of the Big N communal and shared.

Nintendo’s future is carved out on a path that will diversify. We have the example of the Super Mario movie and the tremendous success that has followed over the months. Nintendo made clear its intentions to take its next big leap. Becoming an entertainment company (film, series, music, video games, anime/comics/manga…), the range of possibilities is almost infinite. What is clear is that Nintendo has policies and a hierarchy that have allowed it to adapt to the changes demanded by each moment in history.

And in those changes, we all enter. Community. And also the specialized media. A change that we will face together, and that will allow us to see greater potential for Nintendo in the future. A future that would not have been possible, without all the sacrifices, work and originality that have colored the foundations of the Big N decade after decade.

Source 1; Source 2; Source 3