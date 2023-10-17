Analogue is back with one of those unexpected needs that will make you melt your credit card in a matter of seconds, and the brand that specializes in creating FPGA boards compatible with retro systems has announced the launch of a new device specially designed for gaming. with cartridges Nintendo 64 at the highest quality.

A 64-bit mystery

The announcement has been quite fleeting, since the brand’s official website did not want to go into too many details of the device’s design. The only thing they indicate is that as they always do with their products, it will have a Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless controller, it will be designed completely in FPGA and will carry the Analogue OS operating systemwhich will be able to run the cartridges that we insert without having to run any type of emulation.

The main advantage of designing a product from scratch is that you can achieve things like a native 4K resolutionwith the ability to apply effects to the image, maintain the original aspect ratio if preferred, and run cartridges from any region regardless of their origin.

Analogue 3D

It seems that the name of the device in question will be Analogue 3D, and the only image that we can see on the web is that of a button in the shape of a handle that could perhaps resemble the power button that the original Nintendo 64 had. There is also a second image in which you can see the controller that will accompany the console (which may possibly be sold separately), and although it is quite dark, we can see that it will have a more modern design and will move away from the triple grip that so much characterized the Nintendo 64 controller.

You just have to take a look at the button icons that appear to understand that The controller will be signed by 8BitDosomething that is great news, since their products are of high quality and they already have the mod experience to convert the original Nintendo 64 controller into a wireless controller with a Hall joystick.

Can it run ROMs?

All Analogue products are designed to adopt the original format of the platform it imitates. In this case, it will accept Nintendo 64 cartridges, and at no time can ROMs be used in digital format, since the device is not designed for that.

How much will it cost?

Taking into account that we are dealing with a system closer to the modern era, it is possible that the unit has a higher price than other Analogue products, however, at the moment there are no details in this regard.

The brand limits itself to offering its automatic notification system for when the product is available, and obviously, the launch will be carried out with very limited units that will disappear in a matter of seconds.

Fuente: Analogue