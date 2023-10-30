Here comes a curious announcement shared on the occasion of the closure of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop, which has already taken place. You already know that companies like Thunderful, Kemco, WayForward or Yatch Club Games, as well as Capcom itself or the free Four Horses games said goodbye at the time and now, months later, we get another announcement. Remember that these virtual stores closed on March 27, 2023 and that you have our guide with everything you need to know about this closure here.

New physical game for Nintendo 3DS

The detail in question focuses on a peculiar advertisement for a physical game for this laptop. Shakedown: Hawaii has confirmed a physical release for Nintendo 3DS. It will be released on cartridge on Monday, November 6 and these are the details of its edition:

The price It is $29.99 USD for the Standard Edition and $49.99 USD for the Collector’s Edition (plus shipping). Both editions include the game on cartridge and a manual. The Collector’s Edition also includes a Shakedown: Hawaii CEO action figure (with accessory) and a soundtrack CD. The total circulation is 6,000 copies, divided into 3,000 of the Standard Edition and 3,000 of the Collector’s Edition. The cartridge has a regional lock and Can only be played on Nintendo 3DS/2DS systems in North America. Games will be shrink-wrapped instead of the “Y-Fold Seal.” The cartridge contains the latest version of Shakedown: Hawaii available on Nintendo 3DS, including the “Mogul”, “Full Tank” and “Shake-Up” updates.

The reservations They start on November 6, 2023 in the RobaRoba store.

