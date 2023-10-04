Nintendo has announced that in a few months it will turn off its dedicated online servers for the platforms of Nintendo Wii U y Nintendo 3DS, which means that all those functionalities dependent on an internet connection will stop working forever. This will mean that players will be left without functions that they have been using until now, so if you want to know what will happen, you better keep reading.

The generational blackout

This is a practice that usually falls on Nintendo consoles, and the giant usually does generational cleansing with the idea of save costs and eliminate unnecessary expenses. Nintendo 3DS was an incredible console that sold nearly 80 million units worldwide, but since the brand stopped manufacturing them in 2020, the console has been falling into inevitable decline until today.

There are many players around the world who continue to use it every day, but the needs are very different, and probably the majority do not use the connectivity functions. That is why Nintendo is going to cease online services for it and for the Wii U, which since the launch of the Switch has also been irremediably affected. And the years go by for everyone. Including consoles.

Closing date

Los online software services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will stop being active next April 2024, exactly at the beginning of said month. THE brand will provide more details later, specifying the day and time of the shutdown.

Will the games still work?

Games that you have installed or on cartridge format will continue to work without problems, as long as they do not require features that require online communication. The only feature that may continue to work (unless changes are made later) is Pokémon Bank.

What happens to the digital games I have on my account?

The Nintendo eShop will continue to function as a game distribution method, so your digital library will continue to be available “for the time being.” The updates that have been published in recent years will also be available, although again, the brand emphasizes this with a “for now”.

¿Y StreetPass y SpotPass?

The social features that Nintendo introduced on the 3DS will only work halfway. On the one hand, StreetPass It will continue working as it did until now, since its communication is based on transfers between 3DS consoles without the need for the Internet.

SpotPass However, it requires an internet connection to work, so it will no longer be available as soon as Nintendo services are no longer operational.

Some consoles to remember

Although the Wii U was not as successful a product as the Wii or Switch, the console received very good games in its cycle. Nintendo 3DS, on the other hand, introduced the possibility of playing with 3D effects, and the unmistakable portability of the Nintendo DS, making it one of the best portables of all time.

Now we know that their days are numbered, but at least we hope that everything is due to a restructuring to receive a new console. Could this be another indication of Switch 2?

Fuente: Nintendo