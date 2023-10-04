Nintendo announced the permanent discontinuation of online services for 3DS and Wii U. In fact, starting from April 2024, all online services of the two consoles will cease to function.

This means that it will no longer be possible to access video game servers with multiplayer functionality, internet rankings will be discontinued, as will data communication features. For the moment, the precise date of interruption of services has not been communicated.

The Japanese company ensures That it will be possible to download the updates and software purchased even after the closure of the online services on 3DS and Wii U, while Pokémon Bank will be the only service that will remain active starting next April.

